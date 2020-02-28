Germany secure skeleton clean sweep

Christopher Grotheer claimed top spot after four runs in a time of 3:44.81mins, holding off compatriot Axel Jungk by just 0.02 seconds.

Meanwhile, fellow German Alexander Gassner completed the podium and was only a further 0.03s back.

It was the first time since 1991, when Austria achieved the feat, that there had been a clean sweep of the podium by one nation in the men's event.

Grotheer also became the first German to win the world title in 20 years and it was all the sweeter for the 27-year-old, who missed out on a place in the 2019-20 World Cup season due to the strength of his nation's squad.

Marcus Wyatt was the highest-placed Brit by finishing in a creditable tenth place, with Matt Weston 15th and Craig Thompson 20th.

Sportsbeat 2020