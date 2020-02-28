Gilardoni out in front in Altenberg

The 32-year-old recorded the quickest time in both of the first two runs to seal top spot in 1:57.83mins.

Home favourite and defending champion Tina Hermann was the nearest competitor finishing 0.63 seconds behind the Swiss slider.

Meanwhile, Russia's Elena Nikitina completed the podium at this stage, just 0.14 seconds behind Hermann, while Great Britain's Laura Deas is languishing down in 17th.

Gilardoni finished the World Cup season in sixth place but will be looking to maintain her performance and secure her first medal on the World Championship stage tomorrow.

Sportsbeat 2020