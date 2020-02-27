Grotheer upsets the apple-cart to take initiative at worlds

At the half-way stage the 27-year-old leads a trio of Germans thus far occupying the podium places, having broken the track record on the way to a cumulative two-run time of 1:52.03.

That puts him 0.09s ahead of teammate Alexander Gassner, with Axel Jungk 0.35s back in third and the reigning World Champion, Latvia's Martins Dukurs, trailing in fourth.

Racing concludes with the final two runs tomorrow, as Grotheer looks to repeat the success he enjoyed on the same track, the site of his only Skeleton World Cup triumph to date, back in 2017.

Sportsbeat 2020