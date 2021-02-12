Germany's Tina Hermann completed a dramatic fightback to successfully defend her IBSF World Championships women's skeleton title in Altenberg, becoming the first athlete to win global gold four times.

The 28-year-old - who had previously topped the individual ranks in 2016, 2019 and 2020 - looked a long shot for victory after a bad first run that left her in 11th place, but a return to form lifted her to third by the halfway stage.

Skeleton Loelling and Tretyakov lead at halfway stage YESTERDAY AT 16:28

Such momentum continued with leading times in runs three and four, and a combined time of 3:52.97 proved enough to pip compatriot Jacqueline Loelling into second, and seal top spot for the third year running.

Russia's European champion Elena Nikitina completed the podium in third, 1.68s off the winning pace.

There was more joy for the hosts in the men's event, with Christopher Grotheer posting the quickest times in runs three and four to climb from third at the midway point to first overall.

Grotheer, 28, has just one World Cup victory to his name, but now has two world gold medals after a combined time of 3:46.31 saw him back up his 2020 exploits.

Fellow German Alexander Gassner finished third, while European champion Aleksandr Tretyakov of Russia took silver.

Sportsbeat 2021

Skeleton Flock crowned World Cup champion as Nikitina reigns in Innsbruck 29/01/2021 AT 17:09