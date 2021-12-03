World skeleton champion Tina Hermann smashed her own track record and Axel Jungk claimed gold on return from injury as Germany swept the board in Altenberg.

Sliders struggled for control in very quick conditions on a track where Hermann clinched world titles in 2020 and 2021.

The 29-year-old was the cream of the crop and her second run of 57.52, 0.25 seconds quicker than in her run to global gold in 2020, saw her cruise to victory.

"I had no grip today, it was very difficult because it was so fast," she said.

"The ice was very good but it makes it tougher to control, you need to have sleds with grip and also the speed."

Hermann's combined time was 1:55.36, 0.31 seconds ahead of Russia's Alina Tararychenkova who scooped silver.

It was a landmark day for the European junior champion, who stood on the World Cup podium for the first time in her ninth start.

Reigning World Cup champion Janine Flock, who struggled in the opening leg of the season in Innsbruck, Austria, improved for bronze, 0.37 seconds back.

In the men's race, Jungk claimed his maiden win on his home track with a second run charge.

His combined time of 1:51.71, underpinned by a superlative second run 55.84, saw him edge out team-mate Christopher Grotheer to top step.

Jungk, 30, missed all of last season with injury and after finishing fourth and fifth in the two Innsbruck races, romped to a third career World Cup triumph.

Grotheer, meanwhile, has now finished on the podium in each of the first three races of the season.

