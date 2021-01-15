Tina Hermann got the better of Skeleton World Cup leader Janine Flock to claim victory in St Moritz for the second successive season.

The 28-year-old, who won the overall world title back in 2016, claimed her first success of the campaign as she finished 0.32 seconds clear of Flock.

The Austrian had led after the first run with Hermann sitting just behind her, but second time around there was no one who could match Hermann's speed.

Her time of 1:10.06 was more than half a second clear of the rest of the field, and was enough to emulate last season's success in St Moritz.

Hermann's win allows her to close the gap on Flock at the top of the World Cup standings, although the Austrian remains in a commanding position with a lead of 90 points.

Jacqueline Loelling came home in third, and sits in the same position in the World Cup standings.

