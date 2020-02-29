Hermann retains world title

The 27-year-old came from behind to clinch victory on home soil in Altenberg ahead of Switzerland's Marina Gilardoni and Austria's Janine Flock.

It was Gilardoni who led at the halfway mark Hermann in second but after the third run, the home favourite had slipped down to third place.

However, Hermann saved the best until last as she produced a stunning run of 57.77 second, which was a track record, to seal top spot.

Gilardoni finished 0.22s behind the German to secure silver while Flock was 0.99s behind the Swiss slider.

Laura Deas finished as the top Brit ending the competition in 19th place with Madelaine Smith in 21st and Kimberley Murray in 23rd.

Sportsbeat 2020