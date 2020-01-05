Home comforts for Hermann as she takes gold in Germany

The world champion thrilled the Winterberg crowd by taking gold by just 0.03 seconds from Canada's Mirela Rahneva.

Hermann clocked 58.10s on her first run to lead by just 0.02s from compatriot Jacqueline Loelling and she almost matched it second time around, finishing in 58.11s.

Loelling's second run finished in 58.34s and she eventually fell to fourth while Rahneva, who was fourth after the first run, clocked 58.01s to leap two places.

Austria's Janine Flock took bronze and sits second in the overall standings on 610 points, 17 behind leader Loelling.

In the men's event, Olympic champion Sungbin Yun took his tenth World Cup victory, pipping Germany's Alexander Gassner by 0.05s.

Yun now moves up to fourth in the standings, 48 points behind leader Axel Jungk – who finished third in Winterberg.

Sportsbeat 2020