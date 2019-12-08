Jungk slides to second skeleton World Cup victory

Junior world champion Felix Keisinger led following the first run in the USA, in just his fifth World Cup race, thanks to his time of 53.06 seconds – which was 0.06s better than that of his fellow German Jungk.

But Jungk raced down the course second time around, clocking a time of 53.20s – the best of the final run – to overhaul the total of Latvian world champion Martins Dukurs by 0.12s.

That left just Keisinger to come but the 21-year-old couldn't repeat his earlier heroics and posted the 11th best time to fall to fifth, enabling Jungk to add to his sole previous World Cup victory in Königssee in January 2018.

Dukurs claimed silver with Russia's Alexander Tretiakov in third, ahead of a return to the same track for the second event of the campaign next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2019