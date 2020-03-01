Loelling and Gassner complete German whitewash in Altenberg

The duo's time of 1:55.39 secured top spot by just 0.01 seconds ahead of the Canadian pair of Jane Channell and David Greszczyszyn, to make it three wins out of three for the German competitors over the weekend on their home track.

Loelling and Gassner's success adds to an all-German podium in the men's event as Christopher Grotherer took the prize, while Tina Hermann secured her third women's world title earlier in the weekend.

The two singles champions teamed up in the mixed team event, but could only manage a fifth-placed finish as a team, finishing with a combined time of 1:56.08.

The Italian pair of Valentina Margaglio and Mattia Gaspari rounded off the podium to claim the bronze medal in a time of 1:55.82, to see off British couple Madelaine Smith and Matt Weston by just 0.03 seconds.

Sportsbeat 2020