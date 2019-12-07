Loelling cruises to season-opening skeleton triumph

The German posted the fastest time on both runs to cruise to victory in the USA, ahead of Austria’s Janine Flock and Loelling’s compatriot Tina Hermann.

Loelling clocked 54.79 seconds first time down the run to establish a healthy lead of 0.2s over Flock, with Canada’s Mirela Rahneva lying third.

Rahneva was overhauled by Hermann second time down, before Flock bettered that and posted a combined time of 1:50:00 minutes.

But Loelling flew down the ice in a time of 54.97s to take gold by 0.24s and a tenth World Cup triumph of her career.

Olympic bronze medallist Laura Deas was the best of the Brits but a shaky first run left her too much to do to trouble the podium as she finished tenth, with Maddy Smith 19th and Kim Murray 22nd.

Sportsbeat 2019