Loelling makes perfect Innsbruck return with World Cup victory

It was on Austrian ice where Loelling first made a name for herself, winning gold the inaugural women's skeleton gold at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012 when aged just 16.

Eight years on and the German is still tasting success, edging out home favourite Janine Flock to take victory in the fifth World Cup race of the season.

Loelling had sat second heading into the final run but found the small margins needed to take the win, her time of 1:47.44 just 0.2 seconds ahead of Austria's Flock.

Megan Henry took bronze in 1:47.40, the first time an American has been on the women's skeleton podium this World Cup season.

Great Britain's Kim Murray recorded her second best finish at World Cup level by coming eighth, while teammate Madelaine Smith ended her second run in 11th spot.

It wasn't to be for Laura Deas, however, with the Olympic bronze medallist from PyeongChang only able to finish 19th as her inconsistent start to the 2019-20 campaign continued.

Loelling's fourth podium in five races takes the Olympic silver medallist to 1052 points for the season, moving her 20 clear of Flock who sits in second having bagged either silver or bronze in every race this season.

Elena Nikitina rounds off the top three after sliding to fourth in Innsbruck.

The World Cup continues its European leg with Koenigssee the next to host next weekend, a race which will mark less than a month to go until the World Championships in Altenburg.

Sportsbeat 2020