European champion Elena Nikitina scooped skeleton World Cup gold in a race reduced to one run on the ice of Innsbruck.

Strong gusts of wind and subsequent snowdrifts in the track meant that the first run was cancelled in Austria due to irregular conditions.

Skeleton Dukurs and Tretiakov tie in Innsbruck World Cup thriller AN HOUR AGO

But Nikitina wasn't to be denied in the one-run shootout, stopping the clock in 53.74 seconds to take her first win of the season.

The Russian was the only slider to beat the 54-second barrier with Kimberley Bos finishing second in 54.02s, largely thanks to a strong finale.

Third place went to Tina Hermann of Germany and Janine Flock on home ice, both taking home bronze after finishing in 54.19s.

Italy's Valentina Margaglio looked a strong contender for a top-three finish, registering the quickest start while also having the second-best time through the third checkpoint.

But a far-from-perfect finish saw her forced to settle for fifth, while Madelaine Smith was the highest-placed Briton back in 12th.

Two race wins and today's third place means that Flock retains top spot in the World Cup standings on 650 points.

Dutchwoman Bos, who has also made the podium in all three races of the season, is in second place on 620 while Nikitina rounds off the top three having recovered from her disappointing start to the campaign.

The skeleton World Cup programme remains in Innsbruck-Igls with the second race of the Austrian double-header taking place next Friday.

Sportsbeat 2020

Skeleton Records tumble in Sigulda as Martins Dukurs claims victory and GB's Wyatt wins historic bronze 27/11/2020 AT 18:40