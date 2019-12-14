Skeleton gold for Russia's Tretiakov in Lake Placid

The Russian topped the podium in a time of 1:46.55 in the final after winning his heat earlier on, while Latvia's Martins Dukurs and Germany's Felix Keisinger finished in second and third respectively to claim silver and bronze. There were other Latvian and German representatives in the top end of the standings, with Germany's Axel Jungk finishing in fourth while Martins' brother Tomass came in fifth. Meanwhile, Marcus Wyatt led the way for Great Britain for the second week running as he improved two spots on last week's 10th place position to finish eighth.

The Skeleton World Cup season now takes a break until the New Year, the next event taking place in Winterberg on January 5 2020.

Sportsbeat 2019