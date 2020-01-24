Skeleton gold for Tretiakov as Germans impress at World Cup

The Russian recorded a time of 1:40.27mins to come out on top of the opposition on a day when the home crowd saw three of their athletes finish in the top five.

Firstly, Felix Keisinger enjoyed a productive day as he picked up bronze to ensure he finished just adrift of second-placed Yun Sungbin.

Keisinger recorded a time of 1:40.66, close behind his South Korean rival who came home in 1:40.33.

Axel Jungk and Alexander Gassner finished fourth and fifth to round off a productive day for the Germans.

But Tretiakov was the event's real winner as he not only took gold but also moved atop the season-long standings on 1,243 points, leapfrogging Latvia's Martins Dukurs who finished seventh on the day.

Sportsbeat 2020