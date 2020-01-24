Skeleton gold for Tretiakov as Germans impress at World Cup
Alexander Tretiakov claimed top spot at the men's skeleton World Cup in Konigsee, Germany to jump to the top of the overall standings.
The Russian recorded a time of 1:40.27mins to come out on top of the opposition on a day when the home crowd saw three of their athletes finish in the top five.
Firstly, Felix Keisinger enjoyed a productive day as he picked up bronze to ensure he finished just adrift of second-placed Yun Sungbin.
Keisinger recorded a time of 1:40.66, close behind his South Korean rival who came home in 1:40.33.
Axel Jungk and Alexander Gassner finished fourth and fifth to round off a productive day for the Germans.
But Tretiakov was the event's real winner as he not only took gold but also moved atop the season-long standings on 1,243 points, leapfrogging Latvia's Martins Dukurs who finished seventh on the day.
Sportsbeat 2020