Great Britain's Craig Thompson was among two first-time World Cup medallists as the 2020/21 Skeleton World Cup campaign drew to a close in Innsbruck, Austria.

Thompson took silver in 1:45.82 to follow compatriots Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston in earning a maiden World Cup medal this season while Samuel Maier's bronze was Austria's first men's skeleton medal since 2012.

Both finished behind European champion Alexander Tretiakov, who came home 0.23 seconds clear of Thompson after stretching his advantage on the second run â€“ just two-hundredths of a second separated the top two after the opening heat.

Tretiakov's third victory of the season lifted him to fifth in the overall World Cup standings, which were once again headed by Martins Dukurs.

The Latvian did not appear at Innsbruck, instead focusing on training for the upcoming World Championships after the only rival to his crown, Germany's Alexander Gassner, decided to do likewise.

Dukurs was therefore able to watch from afar as he wrapped up his tenth World Cup title on 1,456 points, 60 clear of Gassner.

Both Dukurs brothers finished in the medal positions, with Tomass taking bronze on 1,226 points.

For Thompson, this was the highlight of an impressive season which has seen him record four top seven finishes in six races.

A runners-up finish was a notable improvement on his previous best of fifth and moved him up to 12th overall, with Wyatt in eighth and Weston ninth.

The British trio will look to continue their momentum at next month's World Championships, which get underway in Altenberg on February 11.

