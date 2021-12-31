Latvia's Tomass Dukurs beat brother Martins to gold for first time in 17 years in a pulsating year-ending World Cup race in Sigulda.

40-year-old Tomass, three years older than decorated sibling Martins, rose from third after the first run to claim a landmark victory by a margin of 0.06 seconds.

Ad

Martins held a commanding lead of 0.33 after a first run effort 50.31 put him in pole position for a fourth medal of Olympic season and 60th career World Cup victory.

Beijing 2022 Skeleton at the Beijing Olympics: What are the rules? How do you win gold? 18/12/2021 AT 15:59

But his brother laid down a run of 50.69 at the second time of asking to prevail in a combined 1:41.36. Martins settled for silver with 1:41.42.

Seunggi Jung broke new ground himself as the South Korean raided the World Cup podium for the first time, 0.37 secs behind Tomass in bronze medal position.

In the women's race, defending World Cup champion Janine Flock celebrated her first victory of the season in Sigulda.

The Austrian led after the first run and successfully defended a lead of 0.17 seconds over Russia's Yulia Kanakina.

Skeleton Dukurs ends year-long wait for skeleton victory in Altenberg; Hermann seals home triumph 17/12/2021 AT 17:22