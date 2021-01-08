Fourteen years after becoming European skeleton champion for the first time, Alexander Tretiakov repeated the feat with a stunning display in Winterberg on Friday.

The 35-year-old, an Olympic gold medallist in 2014, rolled back the years with two blistering runs which gave him an overall time of 1:52.36, 0.17 seconds clear of Latvia's Martins Dukurs.

Dukurs had won every European gold since 2010 but was forced to settle for second on this occasion in an event which doubled up as the fifth race of the 2020/21 World Cup campaign.

The Latvian retains a healthy advantage in the overall World Cup standings ahead of Germany's Alexander Gassner, who took third in Winterberg - edging out his fellow countryman Felix Keisinger to claim his first European medal.

But the day belonged to Tretiakov, who had won two silver and four bronze medals in European Championships since topping the podium in Konigsee in 2007 - and can now add another European gold to his collection.

His first run of 56.28 was improved by two-tenths of a second when he next took to the track, leaving the Russian veteran top of the pile.

Also celebrating an impressive day's work was Great Britain's Craig Thompson, whose fifth place represented his best European Championship and World Cup finish.

Two fine runs gave Thompson an overall time of 1:52.93, with fellow Brits Marcus Wyatt and Ben Fulker finishing 13th and 14th respectively. Matt Weston, who sits eighth in the overall World Cup standings, did not compete.

The World Cup campaign resumes in St Moritz next Friday (January 15), with Dukurs now 164 points clear at the summit following today's results.

