Tretiakov soars to skeleton success in La Plagne

The Russian led the way in both runs in France, ending with a combined time of 1.58.90, with Martins Dukurs finishing in second, some 0.37 seconds behind.

Korean Jisoo Kim finished the first run in third place after posting a time of 59.84, but he lost crucial time in the final two sectors of his second run to eventually finish sixth.

Third place was eventually shared as Kim’s compatriot Sungbin Yun and Wenqiang Geng of China finished with exactly the same time in both runs, with both competitors finishing on a time of 2.00.29.

Victory for Tretiakov sees him back on track after a seventh placed finish in the last event in Winterberg. He now trails the Latvian Dukurs by just four points heading into the next event in Innsbruck next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2020