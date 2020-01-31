Victory in St Moritz sees Hermann close gap on Loelling

Hermann defeated the fellow German for the second race in a row, winning by 0.41 seconds in Switzerland.

The battle for third spot was won by Austria's Janine Flock, edging out Canada's Mirela Rahneva by one hundredth of a second.

Hermann's success follows her triumph at Konigssee, Germany last week and sees her close the gap on World Cup leader Loelling to 53 points ahead of the final race at Sigulda, Latvia on February 16.

Sportsbeat 2020