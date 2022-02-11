Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley have a mountain to climb after two runs of the women’s skeleton.

With Team GB’s record in skeleton down the years, there was hope that Deas and Crowley would make up for what has been a slow start to the Games.

But after two of the four runs, Deas and Crowley sit in 21st and 22nd place respectively.

Deas, a bronze medallist in 2018, occupied 21st place after the first heat and did not improve after her second run - as she posted a combined time of 2:06.14.

It was a similar story for Crowley, who sits 22nd in a combined time of 2:06.55.

Jaclyn Narracott has gold within touching distance, as the Australian leads the field in a time of 2:04.34.

That places the Australian 0.21s ahead of Hannah Neise of Germany. Britain could try and claim a portion of any medal - should it arrive after runs three and four - as Narracott trains at the University of Bath.

It looks like the biggest threat will come from Germany, as Neise is in second, with Tina Hermann in third and Jacqueline Loelling in fifth.

The home nation have Dan Zhao to cheer on, with the Chinese in fourth - 0.32s off Narracott’s mark.

Heats three and four take place on Saturday.

