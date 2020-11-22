Austria claimed victory in the men's team event at the first competition of the 2020/21 Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland.

Having won at the same venue in 2019, the Austrian quartet of Michael Haybock, Philipp Aschenwald, Daniel Huber and Stefan Kraft led throughout the four legs of the final round, eventually finishing 8.7 points ahead of reigning Nations Cup champions Germany.

The contest went down to the wire as Germany's Markus Eisenbichler piled the pressure on Kraft ahead of Austria's final jump, but last season's overall World Cup winner duly stepped up and added his contribution to a victorious total of 1078 points.

Austria's Huber said: "We knew that if we all replicated our training jumps in the competition we could do really well, and I think we've done a really great job today.

"I had two really great jumps today and I'm relieved my jumping is at a high level right now."

Behind the German team of Constantin Schmid, Pius Paschke, Karl Geiger, and Eisenbichler in second, hosts Poland completed the podium with their team of Piotr Zyla, Klemens Muranka, Dawid Kubacki, and Kamil Stoch.

