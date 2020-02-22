Austria extend World Cup winning record in Ljubno

Victory in Slovenia extends their run of 15 consecutive World Cup events in which they have top scored, giving them a healthy lead at the top of the overall standings.

Things weren't so straight forward this time around for the Austrian quartet, with the Slovenian side running them close as they made the most of home advantage.

The team of Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, Marita Kramer, Eva Pinkelnig and Chiara Hoelzl registered a combined score of 1008.7 after two attempts, with the Slovenians finishing on 1005.1 points.

Norway continued their strong season with a third-placed finish in Ljubno, as they leapfrogged Japan, who didn't compete on Saturday, into second in the Nations Cup standings.

Yet another win for Austria sees them all but secure Nations Cup gold with a lead of 1934 points heading in to the final eight events of the season.