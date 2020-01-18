Awesome Austria power to team gold in season opener
Eva Pinkelnig and Chiara Hoelzl continued their impressive ski jumping campaign by steering Austria to a dominant victory in the opening round of the team competition.
Pinkelnig and Hoelzl sit second and third in the individual rankings respectively and, alongside teammates Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and Marita Kramer, they ended on top of the podium.
The quarter accumulated 889.4 points in Zao, 140 more than the hosts Japan who finished second.
Norway's Olympic champion Maren Lundby, who tops the individual World Cup table, landed the longest jump of the day with 98 metres.
That will give her confidence ahead of Sunday’s individual competition, while Norway left with the bronze medal.
Sportsbeat 2020