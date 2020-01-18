Awesome Austria power to team gold in season opener

Pinkelnig and Hoelzl sit second and third in the individual rankings respectively and, alongside teammates Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and Marita Kramer, they ended on top of the podium.

The quarter accumulated 889.4 points in Zao, 140 more than the hosts Japan who finished second.

Norway's Olympic champion Maren Lundby, who tops the individual World Cup table, landed the longest jump of the day with 98 metres.

That will give her confidence ahead of Sunday’s individual competition, while Norway left with the bronze medal.

