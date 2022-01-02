Slovenian star Nika Kriznar came out on top in the Ski Jumping World Cup event on home snow in Ljubno.
The 21-year-old World Championship silver medallist's total of 263.7 points was enough to sweep her opponents aside.
The Olympian recorded the second-best distance, with Marita Kramer's distance of 94.0 edging her ahead, but Kriznar did enough to outscore her rival.
And that left Austria's Kramer in second place, 3.8 points off her rival, despite the impressive distance reached in her jump.
The 2021 World Championship gold medallist recorded a total of 259.9 points in Slovenia after hitting speeds of 86.1km per hour.
Third-place went to another hometown hero in 23-year-old Ema Klinec.
The two-time World Championship medallist added to her impressive World Cup record with the third-placed finish.
