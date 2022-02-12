Norway's Marius Lindvik put down a massive second jump to win gold in the men's large hill, stunning the hot favourite Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Lindvik, who scored 144.8 with his first jump to rank second going into the final round, scored 151.3 for an Olympic gold-winning score of 296.1 to produce a huge upset.

The 23-year-old is the first Norwegian to win Olympic large hill gold since Toralf Engan at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck.

Kobayashi, who was bidding for the double after he claimed Japan’s first Olympic ski jumping title in 24 years on the normal hill, had to settle for silver with 292.8.

The Japanese star jumped 1.5 metres longer than Lindvik in the first round, but his second jump of 138m was short of Lindvik's 140m. Both scored the same style points with the judges, ultimately handing the Norwegian the title.

Thanks to an emphatic final round score of 144.6, World Cup leader Karl Geiger from Germany took bronze with 281.3.

Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch finished in fourth with the Pole scoring 277.2.

HOW THE FIRST ROUND UNFOLDED

Kobayashi surged into the lead with his jump. The Japanese skier who finished 10th in Pyeongchang four years ago jumped 142m to move into first place, scoring a total of 147 points.

Lindvik finished in second, jumping 140.5m for a total score of 144.8. Slovenia's Timi Zajc qualified in third with 140.7 overall.

Stoch came fourth with his total of 140.3. Geiger was pumped as he landed his 138m jump, but he was cut down on style marks to score 136.7 and finished in sixth.

Kobayashi's brother, Junshiro, was the last man to make the 30-man cut, qualifying with 120.4 which was 0.2 points ahead of Norwegian Daniel Andre Tande.

