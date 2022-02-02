The world's leading women's ski jumper, Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the Austrian team confirmed on Tuesday.

Kramer tested positive during a competition in Germany last week in the build-up to the Games where she was set to be one of the favourites to win a gold medal.

But before flying to Beijing a PCR test confirmed she was still infected with the virus and will now miss the Games altogether. She expressed her disappointment at missing out on her first Olympics on Instagram.

"No words, no feelings, just emptiness," she wrote on social media.

"Is the world really this unfair? The last years I have prepared for the Olympics. I have put in so much energy and time in it to make my dreams come true."

"Now it feels that my dreams are gone within one day."

Kramer, 20, was set to compete at her first Winter Olympics. She had already won six World Cup events this season and is the overall World Cup leader.

The women’s normal hill competition on Saturday is one of the first medal events of the Beijing Games.

The Austrian Ski Federation have also confirmed that Jacqueline Seifriedsberger tested positive when she landed in Beijing so will miss out on her second Games.

While other countries are looking to live with Covid-19, China has a zero-tolerance policy which has seen almost all international flights cancelled and strict measures around the Winter Olympics.

Those competing have to do two negative tests before they can fly, arrive on charter flights and be tested daily while adhering to strict health rules.

