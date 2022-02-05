Former ski jumping gold medal-winner Martin Schmitt has hailed the stunning performance of Ursa Bogataj as she took Normal Hill gold, whilst also looking ahead to the men’s event on Sunday.

Slovenian star Bogataj was not considered one of the favourites coming into the games but produced a pair of stunning jumps that saw her edge out the likes of Katharina Althaus and Sara Takanashi.

“She really delivered,” Eurosport expert Schmitt said in the Eurosport Cube.

“It was such a high-class competition. We saw amazing jumps and in the first round she had the longest jump, she put in a huge distance.”

Like a lot of other events on Saturday the conditions played a huge role and Schmitt praised Bogataj for the way she dealt with the wind.

“In the second round it was very difficult to jump, not the best conditions but she has such a powerful take-off, such a good flying style so she really deserved the victory

“We can see the timing was really perfect at the take-off, she really deserved it.”

Whilst in the Cube Schmitt was asked by Eurosport’s Radzi Chinyanganya about his thoughts on the men’s normal hill on Sunday, specifically Norway’s Robert Johansson and Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan.

Of Johansson Schmitt was quick to praise his adaptability given the Norwegian is traditionally better on the larger hill.

“Normally we think he’s better on the large hills, on the flying hills but he also has a powerful take off and he really adapted his technique for this normal hill.” Schmitt said.

He’s very good at landing, he always gets a nice telemark and so he’s really one of the favourites for the normal hill event, also his team-mate Marius Lindvik who won the qualification event is in really great shape

“But the men’s competition is always really close on the normal hill so it’s really important to get the high style points.”

Whilst the Norwegians shone during training there were some struggles for Four Hills winner Ryoyu Kobayashi, one of the pre-games favourites for gold.

“He had some problems in training,” Schmitt acknowledged “but he’s getting better and better on this hill.

“He has a lot of self-confidence which is really important in ski jumping. He won Four Hills, he was very dominant, he lost of a bit of form but now he’s getting better from jump to jump

“The dry run is really important tomorrow, he needs to get a good dry run to get the confidence that he can make it.”

