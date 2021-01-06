An imperious performance from Poland’s Kamil Stoch saw the legendary jumper take a third Four Hills title as he secured victory at Bischofshofen on Wednesday.

Stoch was the leader coming into the final event after victory at Innsbruck and his first jump was a masterclass in the sport, showing near perfect technique.

It put all the pressure on hi rivals; compatriot Dawid Kubacki as well as Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud and Karl Geiger of Germany.

However of the three only Geiger could muster any sort of a challenge, finishing second after the first jump and eventually finishing third on the hill.

The other two finished outside the top ten on the day as Norway’s Marius Lindvik finished second behind Stoch with Stefan Kraft and Robert Johansson both jumping well to round up the top five.

But no-one could live with Stoch, who notched two perfect scores from the judges on his second jump.

'A master of his craft' - Kamil Stoch wins third Four Hills title

His victory further cements his already impressive legacy, now only two jumpers in the history of the sport have won more Four Hills titles than Stoch. Jens Weissflog of East Germany and then Germany won four whilst Finnish icon Jaane Ahonen leads the way still with five.

Stoch, now 33, remains one of just three men to ever complete the Four Hills Grand Slam and will now have his eyes set on the World Championships which begin on February 22.

