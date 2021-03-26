Marita Kramer continues to dominate on the normal hill, with the Austrian claiming a third successive ski jumping World Cup win on the slopes of Chaikovsky.

The teenager produced jumps of 99.5m and 100m on the Russian snow to once again top the standings, finishing with a superb total of 258.1 points.

Japanese star Sara Takanashi regained the lead in the overall World Cup standings thanks to her second-placed finish with 234.8 points - having registered two jumps of 94.5m - and takes the yellow jersey from Slovenia's Nika Kriznar, who rounded off the podium with a score of 223.4.

Victory sees Kramer extend her advantage in the 'Blue Bird' Russian Tour this year, with a 44.4 point lead ahead of Takanashi after three events, and just Sunday's large hill event left in the four-event competition.

Meanwhile, the overall World Cup standings are as tight as ever, with Takanashi rising to the top of the pile once again ahead of the final showdown, as she leads Kriznar by 15 points after a crucial second-placed finish.

Victory for either competitor in the last event of the season would secure them the overall title, with Takanashi sitting on 826 points after the 12 events of the current campaign, while Kriznar has 811.

The current leader is well-aware that she will have to be at her best to secure the title on Sunday, but goes into the weekend quietly confident of claiming success.

"It's nerve-wracking, no question about it. But I'll try to stick with myself and show what I've been able to achieve all season. Two years ago I finished third on this hill and I have a good feeling." Takanashi said.

