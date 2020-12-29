Poland will get the chance to improve their recent winning record in ski jumping's fabled Four Hills after all their athletes were cleared to compete in today's opening round in Oberstdorf.

Klemens Muranka tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Germany, forcing the entire squad - including two-time former winner Kamil Stoch and defending champion Dawid Kubacki to watch qualification in isolation.

However, FIS medics have confirmed Muranka has now posted a double negative coronavirus test, meaning yesterday's qualification - won by Austria's Philipp Aschenwald in appalling conditions - will now be chalked off.

Instead the entire field of 62 athletes, including the seven Poles not involved on Monday, will compete on Tuesday afternoon, with the top 30 advancing to the final round, as is usual in World Cup competition. There will be no knockout element to the event.

"We are extremely happy about the good news of the negative test results and the start clearance for the Polish team," said FIS race director Sandro Pertile.

"We have therefore also made the decision to start the first round today with the entire field and not to count yesterday's qualification."

Norway's Halver Egner Granerud, who is leading the World Cup standings and seeking his sixth consecutive victory, was second in yesterday's qualifying, ahead of Slovenia's Cene Prevc.

