Defending World Cup champion Lundby maintains perfect start

The Norwegian had opened the season in style with victory on Saturday, and continued her top form to make it two wins from two to start the campaign.

An opening jump of 138.5m proved comfortably the best of the first round, giving the 25-year-old an opening score of 148.2 to lead the field by almost ten points.

From there, Lundby looked uncatchable – with the winner of the last two overall ski jumping World Cup titles earning 118.9 points from her second jump of 121.0m.

While not the best of the second set, her combined score of 267.1 points was more than 15 clear of Chiara Hoelzl, with the Austrian jumper taking home the silver medal.

Sara Takanashi of Japan won bronze, just 0.3 points adrift of Hoelzl after her effort of 126.5 proved the best of the second round at the home of the 1994 Winter Olympic Games.

Lundby's perfect start to the World Cup season sees her top the overall standings with 200 points, 60 clear of Hoelzl who has two podium finishes to her name this season.

Eva Pinkelnig, who finished second on the opening day, could only finish fifth second time around as she slipped to third in the overall standings.

Takanashi's bronze medal takes her up to fifth overall behind Ema Klinec, with the World Cup heading to Klingenthal, Germany, for one round of action next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2019