Eisenbichler claims ski jumping success in Wisla

Markus Eisenbichler produced two top-quality jumps to secure victory in the first Menâ€™s Ski Jumping World Cup event of the season in Wisla.

The German was third going into the second round of jumps, as he found himself behind Daniel Huber of Austria and Sloveniaâ€™s Anze Lanisek with a score of 130.9

But a second round jump of 134.0m in windy conditions in Poland saw the 29-year-old top the rankings to secure the maximum 100 points.

"It was a little bit windy after the table but it was quite a good jump too. The landing is always terrible, but my second World Cup win, it's unbelievable. I'm so happy,â€ Eisenbichler said.

Eisenbichlerâ€™s compatriot Karl Geiger finished second to make it a German one-two, while Huber managed to stay in contention with a jump of 125.5m on his second attempt to claim third.

First round leader Lanisek eventually dropped to sixth in Wisla, after a second round jump of 118.0m, picking up 40 championship points in the process.

