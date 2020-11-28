Markus Eisenbichler made it two wins out of two in this season’s Ski Jumping World Cup, after taking top spot in Ruka, Finland.

The German added another gold medal to his collection at the Finnish resort, with jumps of 146.0m and 141.0m enough to see him lead the pack with 313.4 points.

The Polish duo of Piotr Zyla and Dawid Kubacki finished second and third respectively, with the latter being forced to move down a place in the final standings after a points readjustment.

Zyla finished the event on 294.1 points to claim his first podium finish of the season, as he edged out his compatriot by the slender margin of 0.2 points to claim the silver medal.

The victory sees Eisenbichler keep hold of the yellow jersey with a maximum 200 points from the first two events of the season, with the 29-year-old delighted with his performance in Ruka.

"It was great. I get so much speed. I'm really happy that I'm in such form. I know, however, that I have to keep working hard,” Eisenbichler said.

It was disaster for Norwegian Daniel Andre Tande on the Finnish slopes, as the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games gold medal winner suffered a heavy fall on the landing strip, and was stretchered away with a suspected ankle injury.

It was a complete reversal of Tande’s fortunes at the same venue last season where he took the victory in Finland, but is still hoping to compete in Sunday’s event despite the setback.

“I got angry. I am in pain, I received another heavy blow from the skis. It's not anything serious, just a bruise. I think that I will start tomorrow, I'm used to the pain,” Tande said.

