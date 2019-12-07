The 25-year-old Olympic and world champion jumped six metres further than anyone else on home soil, with her first round 138 metres setting up victory.

She followed that up with 135 metres in the second round, finishing with a total of 280.8 points in a dominant performance.

"This is my hometown so it feels really special to win here,” the Lillehammer native said.

"My family and friends were watching the competition. It's been a really good start to the season with a win. There were a lot of nerves before so I'm very happy."

Austria's Eva Pinkelnig took silver with 256.4 points after she produced 132 metres on her second jump, while her compatriot Chiara Hoelzl finished third.