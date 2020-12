Ski Jumping

Ski Jumping World Cup: Halvor Egner Granerud's second jump in Engelberg, Switzerland keeps top spot

Check out the action from Engelberg as Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud puts together a winning jump in the Ski Jumping World Cup to keep dominating. Granerud produced a sensational second jump to secure the victory in Switzerland, as he came from behind to overcome first round leader Piotr Zyla of Poland.

