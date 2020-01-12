First World Cup win delights Austrian ski jumper Pinkelnig

Following the victories of Chiara Hoelzl in Klingenthal and Marita Kramer a day earlier in Sapporo, the 31-year-old delivered two fine jumps to top the podium with 250.8 points.

Her efforts of 135m and 130m earned her a lead of more than 11 points over nearest rival, Norwegian Maren Lundby, who settled for second with a total of 239.6.

Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz completed the podium after moving up from 12th with a jump of 135.5m in the final round to join her compatriot on the podium.

And Pinkelnig was over the moon after claiming her first World Cup win in her 68th competition.

She said: "It's a great feeling to win, I had three great jumps together with the qualification round, the hill was prepared perfectly. I'm really happy about my results.

"It's my first World Cup win, I'm surprised and I can't believe it. I woke up today and I had a good feeling."