Stefan Kraft edged out a trio of Slovenians to claim his 25th individual World Cup win in the men's flying hill event in Oberstdorf.

The legendary Austrian was at his imperious best in the German mountains, with high marks from the judges seeing him edge out Ziga Jelar by two points, the winner finishing on 413.0 after posting jumps of 232m and 207m.

It completes a good month for Kraft who was part of the large hill gold medal winning team from Beijing 2022, with this his fourth triumph of the season and remaining top of the ski flying crystal globe standings.

"My first jump today was extremely good," said Kraft.

"With the second one (jump) it got close again in the end.

"Oberstdorf is a magical place for me, I always really enjoy coming here and I really like this ski flying hill."

The silver went to Jelar, the second World Cup podium of his career, after he edged the eventual winner on jump distance by 13 meters, but fell narrowly short of the gold medal.

His fellow countryman Timi Zajc claimed the third and final spot on the podium with 400.0 points, beating another Slovenian skier, Anze Lanisek, to the final podium spot by just two-and-a-half points.

Meanwhile, Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi retains the leader's yellow bib, although his lead is down to 55 points after he could only manage a 10th-placed finish.

His nearest challenger is Karl Geiger of Germany, who was ninth in Oberstdorf, scoring three more points than Kobayashi.

