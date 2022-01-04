The Four Hills ski jumping event was cancelled on Tuesday as a result of bad weather.

Strong winds were cited as the reason to postpone any action with the later events to be rearranged.

A trial run was originally postponed due to the bad weather, but that had to be abandoned entirely, and the same happened to the jump proper.

At Innsbruck, the event will now be moved to 11:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on January 5,for training, qualification at 1pm, and the competition at 4.30pm.

At Bischofshofen, qualification starts at 2.30pm local time, with the competition at 5.30pm.

