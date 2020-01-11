Geiger counters Kubacki's recent dominance

The German ski jumper was just beaten by Poland’s Dawid Kubacki to the prestigious crown last week but produced an accomplished performance in Italy.

Geiger scored 294.6 points for his two jumps, which measured 104.5 and 103.5 metres, to see off Austria's Stefan Kraft by 7.7 points.

Kubacki finished third, despite a comparatively poor 98.5m first jump, by landing an impressive 104m second time around.

Geiger sits top of the overall standings on 719 points, 70 clear of Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi.

