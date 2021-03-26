Karl Geiger claimed a second World Cup victory of the season in Planica, as the German rose to the top in the flying hill competition on the Slovenian slopes.

With the event being held over just one attempt down the runway after a number of complications and delays during the early stages of the competition, it was all or nothing for the skiers in Friday’s affair.

And it was Geiger who nailed his one and only attempt the best in Slovenia, with his jump of 232m scoring 237.3, to cement his status as one of the best in the world in the ski flying discipline.

Chaikovsky Kramer claims third successive normal hill victory as yellow jersey race hots up 2 HOURS AGO

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan flew for 231m on his go down the slope which garnered a score of 227.7 points, while home favourite Bor Pavlovcic rounded off the podium with a score of 227.5m, earning 225.2 points.

Kobayashi leads the ski flying standings after two events so far, having claimed victory in Thursday’s competition in Planica to add to his second place on Friday, thus giving him 180 points compared to the 160 of Geiger.

Overall leader Halvor Egner Granerud finished 18th in Slovenia, adding another 13 points to his total to bring his total to 1557 ahead of the final event of the season in Planica on Sunday.

Sportsbeat 2021

Ski Jumping Tande in coma but stable condition after horror crash in Planica A DAY AGO