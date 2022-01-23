Karl Geiger of Germany ended an outstanding weekend on home snow with victory in the men's large hill event at the Ski Jumping World Cup,

The four-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist performed superbly Titisee-Neustadt to finish with a points total of 282.7.

Ad

Things didnâ€™t start well for Geiger, recording 131.6 points in Round 1 to find himself in fourth, but on his second jump he recovered in style and was given 151.1 points to secure first place in dramatic fashion.

Ski Jumping Geiger reclaims Ski Jumping World Cup lead as German squad look to dominate in Beijing YESTERDAY AT 18:30

Second place went to Sloveniaâ€™s Anze Lanisek, who, like his German counterpart, recovered from a disappointing start to finish on the podium.

He recorded 130.5 points in Round 1 but the former World Championship bronze medallist bounced back and scored 150.0 in Round 2.

The 25-year-old put in one of his best performances to finish second behind Geiger with a total of 280.5, just 2.2 points off his older rival.

And Markus Eisenbichler capped off an excellent day for German ski jumping by securing third place with a total of 275.3, 7.4 points behind his compatriot.

He recorded 133 points to end Round 1 in second but could not keep up with the competition second time down the ramp, recording 142.3 to settle for bronze

Zakopane 'He is there!' - Lindvik dominates ski jump in Zakopane 16/01/2022 AT 22:59