Karl Geiger hailed a perfect start to the ski jumping season after he won the first World Cup event in Nizhny Tagil.

The 28-year-old jumped 134.5 and 133 metres to score a combined 252.4 points, 8.7 clear of Japanâ€™s Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Halvor Egner Granerud completed the podium, while Japanâ€™s Naoki Nakamura was a surprise fourth.

Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch was a disappointing fifth, 31.1 points back from Geiger.

"I knew that I was jumping well in the recent weeks, but nobody really knows what that's worth before the season's first competition," Geiger said.

"Of course, it's perfect to start the winter with a win, I can't stop smiling right now."

