Karl Geiger ended the ski jumping World Cup season in style by claiming the men's flying hill individual crystal globe with victory in Planica.

Jumps of 231.0m and 232.5m was enough for the German to take top spot in Slovenia, combining for a score of 459.3 points in the season finale.

Victory was also enough to seal the flying crystal globe with a haul of 260 points – a haul matched by Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Ski Jumping Kriznar claims ski jumping crystal globe after sensational season finale 3 HOURS AGO

The Japanese skier finished second behind flying world champion Geiger in Planica having looked good for the win at halfway, with his first jump of 242.0m seeing him lead at halfway.

But a 217.0m second effort and combined points tally of 452.4 was therefore not enough for him to take top spot, both in the day's competition and the race for the discipline's crystal globe.

Third place went to Markus Eisenbichler for his third podium finish in the past week.

Overall World Cup champion Halvor Egner Granerud could only finish 16th but the Norwegian still did enough to finish top of the pile to take home the crystal globe.

Granerud finished with a total of 1572 points after 25 events, with Eisenbechler finishing in second almost 400 points back. Kamil Stoch of Poland rounded out the top three.

Planica 'Absolutely superb' - Geiger jumps to victory in Planica 6 HOURS AGO