Germany storm to team ski jumping gold

The quartet scored a total of 1182.2 points with their eight jumps, with Geiger's 142m effort the pick of the bunch.

For Schmid it marked a first World Cup win and the 20-year-old believes they can only get better.

He said: "I'm really happy about the result. It's always nice when you stand on top of the podium. I didn't take part in many team competitions yet, so I'm happy about the result and my jumps."

Norway's Marius Lindvik, Robert Johansson, Daniel Andre Tande and Johann Andre Forfang secured silver, while Slovenia's Anze Lanisek, Domen Prevc, Timi Zajc and Peter Prevc won bronze.

Japan's Yukiya Sato landed the biggest jump of the day, with his 147-metre leap breaking the hill record held previously by Poland's local hero Dawid Kubacki.

Sportsbeat 2020