Gold for Japan's Kobayashi in Klingenthal

Kobayashi scored a total of 277 points to edge out Austria's Stefan Kraft and Norway's Marius Lindvik, who finished in second and third with 274 and 269.5 points respectively. Philipp Aschenwald of Austria finished in fourth, while Germany's Karl Geiger took fifth. The next World Cup event takes place in Seefeld, Austria from December 20-22.

Sportsbeat 2019