Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud made it back-to-back Ski Jumping World Cup wins as he triumphed in Nizhny Tagil.

Having won his maiden World Cup event last time out in Ruka, Granerud doubled up by jumping 132.5m and 132m to finish on 270 points.

Ski Jumping Granerud soars to maiden World Cup victory to stun Eisenbichler in Ruta 29/11/2020 AT 21:01

Austria's Daniel Huber returned to action, having missed out in Finland with the entire Austrian team sidelined due to COVID, by finishing second with jumps of 131m and 133m earning him 255.7 points.

Fellow Norwegian Robert Johansson rounded off the podium in third with jumps off 120.5m and 142.5m giving him 254.1 points.

German Markus Eisenbichler, who won the opening two events of the season, was first after a round one jump of 136.5m but eventually finished 28th after being caught out by a gust of wind and registering just 80m on his second leap.

The victory moves 24-year-old Granerud to the top of the overall standings after four events on 300 points, 17 ahead of Eisenbichler with Poland's Dawid Kubacki third on 144.

Sportsbeat 2020

Ski Jumping Watch Granerud's exceptional winning jump 29/11/2020 AT 16:51