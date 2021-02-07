Halvor Egner Granerud continued his domination of the Ski Jumping World Cup on Sunday, as the Norwegian took top spot in the second large hill event on the slopes of Klingenthal.

The 24-year-old made it two World Cup wins in two days in Germany, and ten overall for the season, with the Crystal Globe within touching distance after another superb performance.

Ski Jumping Takanashi bounces back with Hinzenbach gold A DAY AGO

As on Saturday, the World Cup leader was head and shoulders above the rest of the field at the Vogtland Arena, finishing with a final score of 288.5 points from his two attempts.

Jumps of 136.0m and 140.5m were enough for him to finish ahead of Slovenia's Bor Pavlovcic, who recorded his best performance of the season with a second-placed finish on 287.8 points.

Home favourite Markus Eisenbichler rounded off the podium with a solid performance that earned him 285.7 points from his two efforts, but the day was once again all about Granerud, who has dominated the 2020/21 season right from the off.

It was Eisenbichler who led the way after the first round, with the German registering a score of 136.0 in tough conditions, with Granerud hot on his tail with 135.1 points.

But a terrific score of 153.4 from his second stint on the slope put the Norwegian on course for a fourth successive World Cup win, as he took his familiar spot on top of the podium.

Granerud now has 1406 points from the 19 events this season, with Eisenbichler his nearest competitor on 977, while Poland's Kamil Stock - who finished sixth in Klingenthal - sits third with 845 points to his name.

Sportsbeat 2021

Ski Jumping Granerud storms to fourth straight World Cup gold YESTERDAY AT 16:49