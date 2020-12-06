After claiming top spot the previous day, the 24-year-old landed jumps of 135m and 124.5m to give him a total of 241.5 points and another victory.

Close behind compatriot Robert Johansson also had an excellent day, topping the leader board with a 139m jump and finishing with 118.5m to give him a total of 240.7 points.

Marius Linvik made it a Norwegian one-two-three finishing just 0.1 points behind Johansson to complete the podium.

It was a second victory in just two days for Granerud who tops the overall World Cup standings with 400 points ahead of Markus Eisenbichler and Johansson.

Sportsbeat 2020

