Halvor Egner Granerud's magical ski jumping season continued on Saturday as the Norwegian claimed his 10th World Cup win of the campaign. Granerud's fourth successive victory came at Klingenthal, Germany and he was once again in a league of his own, producing jumps of 140.5 and 141.5 metres to collate 284.2 overall points. That was 12.6 points clear of Poland's Kamil Stoch, while Slovenia's Bor Pavlovcic finished in third. Granerud's World Cup lead is now at 389 points from Germany's Markus Eisenbichler, who finished in a disappointing ninth. Granerud has a shot at a fifth straight World Cup win on Sunday. Sportsbeat 2021